Weak rupee depresses equity indices; banking stocks fall

Broadly negative global cues coupled with a weak rupee depressed the Indian equity markets on Tuesday.

According to market observers, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in consumer durables, banking, and auto stocks.

At 3.30 p.m., the Nifty50 on (NSE) provisionally closed at 11,520.30 points, lower 62.05 points or 0.54 per cent from its previous close of 11,582.35 points.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which had opened at 38,460.96 points, provisionally closed at 38,157.92 points, lower 154.60 points or 0.40 per cent from the previous close of 38,312.52 points.

The registered an intra-day high of 38,518.56 points and a low of 38,098.60 points during the day's trade.

--IANS

ravi-rv/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)