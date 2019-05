Weinstein accusers near settlement in bankruptcy case

Attorneys in the Co. bankruptcy case say they are getting close to reaching a settlement that would compensate accusers.

The company went bankrupt last year, as it faced hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and numerous civil suits on behalf of Weinstein's alleged victims. The company sold to in July 2018 for $289 million, reports variety.com.

Since then, attorneys have been haggling about how to apportion the proceeds among the company's creditors, including the alleged victims, and among the bankruptcy professionals working on the case.

A has been working on the issue, off and on, since last year.

Talks have included representatives of the New York General's Office and various companies.

Adam Harris, who represents Bob Weinstein, the former of the company, told Delaware Bankruptcy on Thursday that the parties reached a deal in principle on Wednesday.

Robert Feinstein, an for the committee of unsecured creditors, told the that the parties are expected to meet next Wednesday with the in an effort to hammer out remaining details.

"The end goal of that mediation is to do a global settlement of the class action and all the tort claims against the Co.," Feinstein said.

"I think we're poised to get there."

Feinstein said that the talks were spurred by a recent debtor's motion to liquidate the estate. He said the bankruptcy estate is running low on cash, and it would be best to conclude a deal before the funds are further depleted by professional fees. He said that there had recently been a renewed offer, and then an "improved" offer that was approved by all the parties in mediation. He declined to cite a figure, saying it would be inappropriate.

A bankruptcy settlement would have no effect on Weinstein's criminal case.

The former is set to go on trial in Manhattan in September on five counts, including rape and predatory sexual assault. He faces the possibility of life imprisonment if convicted.

reported on Thursday that the parties had arrived at a figure of $44 million, of which $30 million would be set aside for accusers, their attorneys, and other creditors. The remaining $14 million would go to attorneys' fees for Co. board members.

The Attorney General's Office, which sued the for gender discrimination in February 2018, was initially pushing for a victims' fund of $90 million before the company went bankrupt.

--IANS

dc/ksk

