WH still moving forward with tariffs on Mexican imports

The has said that it was still planning to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports on June 10 as talks with Mexican officials over immigration continued.

"Position has not changed, and we are still moving forward with tariffs at this time," said in a statement on Thursday after News reported earlier that the was considering delaying the tariffs.

A high-level Mexican delegation led by is in Washingtonto hold talks with US officials to discuss the tariffs and immigration, reports

"Options are still being explored to address the growing number of undocumented migrants crossing through The US stance is centred on immigration control measures, while our focus is on development," the in the US tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

"We have not yet reached an agreement but continue to negotiate," said the

Ebrard said on Thursday evening that another round of discussions would take place on Friday in to head off the tariffs.

On May 30, said that he would impose a 5 per cent on all imported Mexican goods beginning June 10 so as to pressure the country to stop the flow of undocumented migrants crossing the border, and will gradually increase tariffs until the problem is solved, drawing extensive criticism both domestically and abroad.

"The President's proposed tariffs would hurt American workers, businesses, and consumers. Commandeering US trade policy to influence border security is an abuse of power," House said on Thursday in a statement.

"If the does declare a national emergency and attempt to put these tariffs into place, I will introduce a resolution of disapproval to stop his overreach," Neal added.

