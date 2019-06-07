WH still moving forward with tariffs on Mexican imports

The White House has said that it was still planning to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports on June 10 as talks with Mexican officials over immigration continued.
"Position has not changed, and we are still moving forward with tariffs at this time," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Thursday after Bloomberg News reported earlier that the White House was considering delaying the tariffs.
A high-level Mexican delegation led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is in Washingtonto hold talks with US officials to discuss the tariffs and immigration, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Options are still being explored to address the growing number of undocumented migrants crossing through Mexico. The US stance is centred on immigration control measures, while our focus is on development," the Embassy of Mexico in the US tweeted on Thursday afternoon.
"We have not yet reached an agreement but continue to negotiate," said the Mexican embassy.
Ebrard said on Thursday evening that another round of discussions would take place on Friday in Washington to head off the tariffs.
On May 30, President Donald Trump said that he would impose a 5 per cent tariff on all imported Mexican goods beginning June 10 so as to pressure the country to stop the flow of undocumented migrants crossing the border, and will gradually increase tariffs until the problem is solved, drawing extensive criticism both domestically and abroad.
"The President's proposed tariffs would hurt American workers, businesses, and consumers. Commandeering US trade policy to influence border security is an abuse of power," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said on Thursday in a statement.
"If the President does declare a national emergency and attempt to put these tariffs into place, I will introduce a resolution of disapproval to stop his overreach," Neal added.
