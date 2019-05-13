China 'won't surrender' to pressure in US trade war

warned Monday that it will "never surrender to external pressure" after the ordered tariffs on almost all Chinese exports.

The latest round of trade negotiations ended Friday without a deal, with increasing tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 per cent and ordering the start of a process to impose new duties on another USD 300 billion.

vowed last week to hit back with the "necessary countermeasures", though it has yet to specify what they will look like.

" will never surrender to external pressure," said at a regular briefing Monday.

"We are determined to have the ability to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests."



"We have said many times that imposing tariffs will not solve any problems," Geng said, adding that China hoped the will work with to reach a "mutually beneficial and win-win agreement."



China's top trade negotiator, Liu He, said Friday that talks would continue in at an unspecified date.

told US media Sunday that Trump and Chinese could meet next month on the sidelines of the summit to hash out their differences on trade, although no new talks are scheduled.

"The two presidents maintain contact through various means," Geng said, without confirming a possible meeting between the two leaders.

has so far slapped tariffs on USD 110 billion worth of US goods in retaliation to the US punitive duties.

A further USD 50 billion in Chinese goods which were already hit with 25 per cent tariffs last summer were left unchanged by Trump.

