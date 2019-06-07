Rajnath added to four more cabinet committees

Senior BJP leader and Defence was added to four more committees of the Union cabinet late on Thursday, a day after the released the list of committees reconstituted by with the exercise reflecting the special stature granted to Home Amit Shah, who was made part of all the eight panels.

The move about came amid speculation that he was unhappy over not being given his due in the formation of the panels. Singh is the de facto number two in the cabinet who was not part of the and the He was only part the (CCS) and the (CCEA).

Now has been made the member in six panels, one of which he is heading, according to a late evening release issued by the government.

It was the second list of cabinet committees issued by the in the last two days.

Significantly, the of the Cabinet, which makes appointments to key positions like and CBI Director, consists of only Modi and Shah.

Among the eight committees, two are new ones which will oversee investment and employment.

According to the latest list of cabinet committees, the is heading six committees, while is heading the and is part of all the remaining seven.

Rajnath Singh is heading the

The heads the Appointments Committee, CCEA, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, CCS, and the

Union Finance and is also part of seven Committees. She is part of Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, CCEA, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, CCS, and the

Union Road Transport and is a member of four committess, in cluding and He is also a special invitee in the

Here is the latest list of the members of the committees:

of the Cabinet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Cabinet Committee on Accommodation:

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, and Industry

Special Invitees:

Jitendra Singh, (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; in the Prime Minister's Office, in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing &Urban Affairs; Minister of State (I/C) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Narendra Singh Tomar, Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Minister of Law and Justice.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of

S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, &Industry

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the and

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs:

Rajnath Singh,

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Narendra Singh Tomar, Welfare, Minister of Rural Development, and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Minister of Law and Justice

Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, and Climate Change; and Broadcasting

Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal and Mines.

Special Invitees:

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of State in the and Public Enterprises

V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Micro,

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; Minister of Corporate Affairs

Ramvilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and Minister of Law and Justice

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences,

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, and Industry

Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise

Prahlad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal and Mines.

Cabinet Committee on Security:

Prime Minister

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman, and Corporate Affairs.

S. Jaishankar,

Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth:

Prime Minister

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Minister of Micro. Small and Medium Enterprises

Nirmala Sitharaman, and Corporate Affairs.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and

Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence

Amit Shah,

Nirmala Sitharaman, and Corporate Affairs

Narendra Singh Tomar, Welfare, Minister of Rural Development: and Minister of Panc'ayati Raj.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of Human Resource Development

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas: and Minister of Steel

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Enterpreneurship

Santosh Kumar Gangwar, MOS(I/C)Labour and Employment

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State(I/C) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the

Special Invitees:

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Micro,

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Minister of

Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles

Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State (I/C) Culture,

