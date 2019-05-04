Who let Masood Azhar out: Rahul asks Modi, BJP

Pointing fingers at the BJP for being the one who allowed (JeM) to return to and carry out terror activities over the years, on Saturday asserted his party will deal with terrorism sternly and strictly.

"Who sent him there (in Pakistan)? How he went there? Which government sent him? The BJP negotiates with terrorists and buckles under pressure. They bowed down before terror.

"It was not done by the Congress," Rahul said amid taking credit for Azhar being designated terrorist by world body UN, and terror strikes to wipe out terror launch pads across the border.

Addressing a mid-poll press conference here, the said, " is a terrorist and strict action should be taken against him."

He also asserted that the will never negotiate with terrorists.

"Terrorism has to be dealt with sternly," he added.

He was responding to a question over being declared a global terrorist by the United Nation

The Modi government, while taking credit for getting Azhar blacklisted, should also tell the citizens that it was during a BJP regime that the JeM was released and he transformed into an even bigger threat to India, the Congress had said earlier on Thursday following the UN action.

Azhar was released from a prison in in 1999, in exchange for 155 hostages held on an flight that had been hijacked to Kandahar, The terror lord then created a base for himself in for two decades.

