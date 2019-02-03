Who will run 'mahagatbandhan' vehicle, asks Rajnath Singh

Hitting out at the proposed grand alliance of anti-BJP parties across states, on Sunday asked who will "run the vehicle of mahagatbandhan."

He also said a decisive leadership to take strong decisions is essential to run a government.

"I am seeing that Mamata didi (Mamata Banerjee) is concentrating less on and trying to form a 'mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance). If the government is formed by a grand alliance, who will run the vehicle of mahagatbandhan? They will have to first decide who will hold the steering and who will press the brakes," he said while addressing a rally here.

To run a government, it is "essential to have a decisive leadership which should have the power to take strong decisions," he said.

The is "committed to curb corruption" in the country and has undertaken several schemes to check cases of graft and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is one of them, Singh said, adding that the Centre saved over Rs 1 lakh crore through the introduction of DBT.

Speaking on the alleged money laundering in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal, Singh said, "Corruption was detected in the deal. People had earlier raised doubts that how the accused persons who were abroad would be extradited. We were successful in bringing back along with two persons and have arrested them. No corrupt person would be spared."

Michel, a Dubai-based Englishman and the alleged middleman in the VVIP chopper scam, and co-accused along with were recently extradited from the (UAE).

With the surgical strike across the Line of Control in 2016, has shown that it can take bold steps in tackling terrorism while Maoist activities too have been reduced sharply in the last four-and-a-half years, Singh said, adding that was no longer a weak country.

"People used to tell us earlier that you are wasting time in But now they are saying BJP can win more than 20-25 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal," he said.

Addressing the rally here in district, Singh appealed to the leaders, activists and supporters of the BJP to fight against the ruling in the state, assuring that the central leadership is with them.

"Do not let the BJP's down," Singh said.

He also said the Centre has decided to seal and Assam's borders with Bangladesh by putting in place a comprehensive integrated border management system.

"This will prevent smuggling of cows, drugs and stop the entry of fake notes and infiltrators," he said.

Citing the recent budgetary announcements, Singh said that farmers would benefit immensely from the direct income support of Rs 6,000.

