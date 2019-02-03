Scuffle between CBI and Kolkata policemen at commissioner Rajeev Kuamr's residence

There was a high drama in front of police Rajeev Kumar's official residence on Loudon Street on Sunday as a group officers approached the house, but they were stopped by city police personnel, who also forcibly took the officers to a police station.

The officers, led by its Tathagata Bardhan, were spotted near Kumar's residence around evening, a day after sources in the said they were "looking for" him in connection with its probe into ponzi scheme scam case.

The sources had even claimed that Kumar, a 1989 batch IPS officer, may be arrested in the case if he does not respond to the CBI's summons.

However, on Sunday, within a few minutes of the officers' arrival, some senior police officers rushed near the residence and were seen having animated discussions with the team.

A little later, another CBI team reached the spot in another car, while some officers of the probe agency went to the station, apparently carrying a letter.

Bardhan, after waiting outside Kumar's residence left for some unknown destination after some time, but said a categoric "no" when asked if they were retreating from the spot.

Meanwhile, a strong city police team was seen near the CBI's state headquarters at in the area.

The drama intensified near Kumar's residence around 7 pm, as three deputy commissioners of city police and some officers of the anti-rowdy section reached the spot.

The discussions between the city police officers and those from the CBI led to some scuffle, following which the local cops were seen bundling the probe agency men into three vehicles which headed for the station.

wondered whether the BJP was planning a "constitutional coup" and said his party would raise the matter in Parliament on Monday.

"BJP planning a constitutional coup? 40 CBI officials surround Police Commissioner's home. Destruction of institutions goes on unabated.

"Our demand in #Parliament on Mon. Modi has to go. We are reaching out and sharing this with all Oppn parties who want to #SaveDemocracy," O'Brien tweeted.

