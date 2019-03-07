Centre, Telangana behaving like 'economic terrorists': Andhra CM

Minister on Thursday accused the Centre and the Telangana governments of behaving like 'economic terrorists'.

He said both governments were targeting the opponents, including those from the corporate sector, by threatening them or by fabricating false cases against them.

Addressing a news conference here, he said both the Narendra Modi-led government and the government were creating an atmosphere of fear by targeting the opponents through raids or by causing mental agony to them.

also came down heavily on the Centre for threatening to file cases against 'The Hindu' and N. Ram, Chairman of the publishing group, under the He termed this as a serious threat to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by the Constitution.

The (TDP) referred to the raid conducted by the on an firm providing services to the party. He alleged that the TRS government took away the data of his party and gave it to the YSR to help it in the coming elections.

said 160 people who were working with the company ran away from as the TRS government created fear through the raid.

'They also filed a false case against us that government data was stolen. In what way are you concerned with this? Do you have so much love for Andhra Pradesh,' he asked.

The Minister said would take all steps, including legal recourse, to protect its sovereign rights.

He alleged that the TRS, BJP and YSR had colluded to create chaos in which was on the path of development and prosperity thanks to the efforts of his government during the last five years. He also claimed that they were trying to get the names of eligible voters deleted from the electoral rolls.

Stating that the Central and the Telangana governments forced many opponents, including some industrialists, to surrender before them, he said there was no question of compromising with them.

'They are threatening me of using the CBI, the ED and other agencies, but they can't do anything. I have done nothing wrong in my 40-year-long political career and I will continue to fight,' Naidu said.

