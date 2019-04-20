Himachal gets 182,890 electoral applications

-
A total of 182,890 people in Himachal Pradesh have applied for getting their names enrolled in the voters list till Friday, Additional Chief Electoral Officer D.K. Rattan said on Saturday.
He said 69 additional forms have been received from overseas.
Till January 21, 50,96,869 electors were registered, which included 25,84,183 males, 25,12,627 females and 59 of the third gender.
The number of first-time electors is 133,083.
This number, he said, will increase when new applications would be disposed off by April 29.
The number of service electors, which stood at 62,131, will also increase as 5,437 more applications have been received, he said.
Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls for the four Lok Sabha seats -- Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi -- on May 19.
--IANS
vg/pg/bg
