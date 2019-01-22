Widespread rainfall in Punjab, Haryana

Widespread rainfall was experienced in most parts of and on Tuesday. Temperatures are likely to fall further due to snowfall in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, the Met said.

Chandigarh and its surrounding areas experienced light rain since Monday evening. There was winds accompanying it. The has predicted rainfall over the region in the next 48 hours till Thursday.

In Punjab, rains lashed Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiapur, Kapurthala and some other districts starting Monday afternoon. The showers have continued on Tuesday. Moderate to strong winds accompany the rain.

A few of the places in even experienced hailstorm in the past 12 hours. "It has been raining continuously since yesterday. The will become cold again," Parminder Singh, a resident of Hoshiarpur said.

Sikh holy city Amritsar, which recorded a maximum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius on Monday, saw some relief from rain briefly on Tuesday morning. Residents said that the cold wave has returned to the city.

"It was quite cold during the day on Monday. The rain will make the days ahead even colder," Sarvjit Singh, a businessman, said.

