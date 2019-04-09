Will open two closed paper mills in Assam: Rahul

-
Accusing the BJP of lying to the people, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that his party, if voted to power, will revive the two closed paper mills in the state.
Gandhi said this while addressing a rally near Panchgram in Cachar district of Assam's Barak Valley on Tuesday. The Congress President campaigned for the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Silchar, Sushmita Dev, who is contesting the forthcoming polls.
Saying that the country needs young leaders from Assam and the northeast at the Centre, the Congress President said that Sushmita Dev will be made a Minister if the Congress government comes to power.
"The government of Narendra Modi helped only the richest people of the country in last five years. They had given the keys of Indian banks to the rich people only. Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, the list goes on," said Gandhi.
"The BJP has done only 'anyay' (injustice) to the poor people," he said, adding that the Congress will bring the historical NYAY scheme for the poor people of the country.
"We are going to give Rs 72,000 per annum to each of the 20 per cent poorest people of the country. Five crore families of the country with approximate 25 crore people will be benefitted from the NYAY scheme," he said.
"The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government failed at fronts including the promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh to everyone's bank account, proper price to farmers for their produce and employment to 2 crore youths every year," Gandhi said.
Terming the NYAY scheme conceived by the Congress as a surgical strike on poverty, Gandhi said that it does not matter whether a poor belongs to which religion or community and where he lives.
"A list will be made of these 5 crore poorest families and the Rs 72,000 will transferred to their accounts directly," he said adding that the money will, however, be transferred to the account of women heads of the families only.
"The unemployment rate in the country at present is highest in last 45 years," Gandhi said.
Targeting the 'chowkidar' slogan of the BJP, Gandhi said that it is the rich people who need a 'chowkidar' (guard).
"The poor people of the country do not need a 'chowkidar'. Narendra Modi is a 'chowkidar' of the rich people like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi etc.," said Gandhi.
He also assured to make Barak Valley a trade and commerce hub of the region and said that Delhi and Asia will be connected to the Barak Valley to ensure development.
