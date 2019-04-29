With popular dialogues, Sunny begins Gurdaspur campaign

-
With his popular dialogues "Yeh dhai kilo ka haathi hai" and "Hindustan Zindabad Tha, Zindabad hai aur Zindabad Rahega" to lure people, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol started his campaign for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat on Monday after filling his nomination papers as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate.
Filing his nomination under his real name of Ajay Singh Dharmendra Deol, Sunny Deol declared assets worth Rs 87 crore.
This includes movable assets of Rs 66.19 crore, including cash in hand of Rs 42 lakhs with him and his wife.
He has declared immovable assets of Rs 21 crore.
At the time of filling if his nomination papers, the 62-year-old actor was accompanied by his actor brother Bobby Deol and Punjab BJP President Shwait Malik.
Sunny Deol and other BJP leaders later addressed a rally in Gurdaspur town where the actor spoke for about four minutes and recited his popular dailogues from his hit films "Gadar", "Damini" and "Border".
"I am new in the field of politics but I can assure you that I will work for the development of the Gurdaspur constituency," he said.
Sunny Deol faces tough competition from the sitting Congress MP and Punjab Congress President Sunil Kumar Jakhar.
--IANS
js/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
