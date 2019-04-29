With popular dialogues, Sunny begins Gurdaspur campaign

With his popular dialogues "Yeh dhai kilo ka haathi hai" and " Tha, hai aur Rahega" to lure people, started his campaign for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat on Monday after filling his nomination papers as the candidate.

Filing his nomination under his real name of Ajay Singh Dharmendra Deol, declared assets worth Rs 87 crore.

This includes movable assets of 19 crore, including cash in hand of Rs 42 lakhs with him and his wife.

He has declared immovable assets of Rs 21 crore.

At the time of filling if his nomination papers, the 62-year-old was accompanied by his brother and Punjab BJP

and other BJP leaders later addressed a rally in Gurdaspur town where the actor spoke for about four minutes and recited his popular dailogues from his hit films "Gadar", "Damini" and "Border".

"I am new in the field of but I can assure you that I will work for the development of the Gurdaspur constituency," he said.

Sunny Deol faces tough competition from the sitting and Punjab

