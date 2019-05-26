Kolkata Police ex-chief Rajeev Kumar resumes work in Bengal CID

-
ALSO READ
WB govt revokes order of giving addl charges to Rajeev Kumar
CBI-COMMISSIONER (MAIL)
Anuj Sharma replaces Rajeev Kumar as Kolkata police chief
Centre tells Bengal government to take disciplinary action against Kolkata Police chief
MHA wants action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, writes to West Bengal government
-
The West Bengal Government on Sunday reinstated former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar as Additional Director General, CID, an official statement said.
The Governor is pleased to direct Rajeev Kumar to resume his government duties as ADG and IGP, CID, WB with immediate effect, it said.
The order has been issued in view of withdrawal of Model Code of Conduct by the Election Commission on May 26.
The poll panel on May 15 relieved Kumar from his post in West Bengal following violence in Kolkata and asked him to report to the Union Home Ministry the next day.
Meanwhile, the CBI has on Sunday issued a lookout notice against senior officer for his alleged role in the multi-crore rupees Saradha chit fund scam.
--IANS
bnd/mgr/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU