Women are more than just pretty faces: Sneha Ullal

Ullal, who has become the brand of a brand, says that a woman has more substance and is not just a pretty face.

Talking about her image and adding value to any brand, told IANS here: "In 2019, I am going to re-brand myself completely. I want to establish the fact that women are more than just pretty faces. We, the modern women across the globe, are women of substance rather than just eye candy.

"The constant use of words like bombshell, element of glamour etc should be stopped because that is how we women are always slotted in the business," added the "Lucky: No Time For Love"

was announced as the global brand of the Middle Eastern brand Fasih Perfumes launched in on Friday.

Talking about this new role, she said: "I don't intend to just remain a pretty face of their product and be in their ad only, I intend to develop the brand here."

--IANS

aru/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)