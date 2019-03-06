Maruti Suzuki introduces new WagonR CNG model

Automobile India on Wednesday introduced the new WagonR S(Smart)-CNG with a starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

" WagonR S-CNG will be available in states with CNG infrastructure including Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune, parts of Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh," the company said in a statement.

"The factory-fitted WagonR S-CNG will be available at Rs 4.84 lakh for Lxi and Rs 4.89 Lakh for Lxi (O) variants respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom "

According to the company, the WagonR S-CNG comes with factory fitted CNG, ensuring enhanced safety.

"The new WagonR comes with that ensures high performance with dual ECU and intelligent-Gas Port Injection technology," the statement said.

"This technology delivers calibrated quantity of fuel to the engine, leading to more efficient fuel usage, active pickup and superior drivability. The smart packaging of CNG cylinder brings better spare tyre accessibility."

As per statement, CNG vehicle sales contribute to around 15 per cent of the total sales of the CNG range.

The company presently offers CNG option in seven of its models (Alto800, AltoK10, WagonR, Celerio, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour S). Cumulatively over 5 lakh customers have selected Maruti Suzuki factory-fitted CNG vehicles.

