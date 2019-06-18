World's first 'Green concrete' trial begins in Sydney

In a world's first, 'green' concrete" which is made using industrial from coal-fired power stations and is being used in a road trial in

Researchers from the University of New South Wales, and research and innovation hub called CRC for Low Carbon Living (CRCLCL) would use results from the trial to create the first set of industry guidelines for "geopolymer"

Nine sensors have been positioned under the to monitor and compare how the 'geopolymer' performs.

"Projects like this geopolymer trial can result in new products that make a real difference in slashing carbon emissions.

"Local governments are responsible for maintaining local roads, so if we can purchase more environmentally sustainable materials, we can fight climate change," said Lord

Made from fly ash and blast furnace slag, 'geopolymer' generates just 300 kgs of CO2 per tonne of cement, compared with the 900 km from traditional production -- saving the equivalent of the used by an average household every two weeks.

The low-CO2 concrete has the potential to put the 400 million cubic tonnes of globally documented from the and to good use.

UNSW researchers will monitor the road performance for up to five years.

"Research into geopolymer has been undertaken since the '90s, but it's only now that it's starting to be commercialised," said Stephen Foster, of the at UNSW Sydney.

Concrete contributes 7 per cent of all and in 2018, the world produced about 4.1 billion tonnes of which contributed about 3.5 billion tonnes of CO2.

"Low-CO2 concrete offer potential benefits in reducing the associated with conventional concrete," said Foster.

