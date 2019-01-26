Factbox: German coal-fired power capacity under review

(Reuters) - A government-appointed commission recommended on Saturday that shut its coal-fired power plants by 2038 at the latest and proposed at least 40 billion euros ($45.7 billion) in aid for the affected regions.

depends on coal, which produces high levels of CO2 and other greenhouse gases, for 38 percent of its power needs.

Below are details of utilities and their plants:

RWE

produces most of its from brown coal, also called lignite. In Germany, it has lignite-powered plants with 10.3 gigawatts (GW) capacity and 3 GW of hard plants.

Lignite is mined and burned for power at locations such as Hambach, Garzweiler and Inden.

UNIPER

operates 3.8 GW of coal-fired capacity out of a total 10.6 GW of its capacity in Its 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) Datteln 4 power plant has yet to start up 10 years after construction began due to protests from environmentalists.

STEAG

Essen-based Steag has seven coal-fired power plants with 5 GW capacity in It retired 2.5 GW in 2017.

EnBW

After an early focus on moving to renewable energy, southwestern utility has 4.2 GW of coal generation capacity left, out of a total portfolio of 13 GW.

VATTENFALL

The German arm of Sweden's sold its eastern German and power station operations to a Czech consortium led by EPH and PPF. It still runs a 3 billion euro coal power station in Hamburg Moorburg that started up in 2015 after years of delay.

LAUSITZ ENERGIE (LEAG)

LEAG operates the former brown coal-fired plants with 8 GW of capacity in the Lusatia region, employing 8,000 people in and power plants.

E.ON

has almost no coal-burning capacity, having turned its focus to customer services and

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)