Himachal Pradesh makes GPS device must for trekkers

The government on Tuesday make it mandatory for trekkers to carry a device to tackle any exigency.

A decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting chaired by here on preparedness for the monsoon.

He said it was important that trekking and other 'yatras' were restricted during adverse weather. "It would be made mandatory for trekkers to have a device so that they can be provided all possible help in case of any emergency," said Baldi.

Being a disaster-prone state, it is essential to pay special attention to disseminating weather advisories and installing in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

While Kullu and Dalhousie have been identified for installation of early warning systems, Rampur and Mandi towns have been zeroed in for setting up the relief and rescue base of

--IANS

vg/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)