A relatively safe CM

The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana has completed two years of its second term. How has it performed? If you go by what former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, it is a hopeless government.

In a recent statement, the former chief minister said the state had record levels of unemployment, there was no law and order, and the government was quixotic in decision making. “According to the CMIE data, every third person in the state is unemployed as the government’s focus is more on retrenching employees than recruitment. Instead of ...