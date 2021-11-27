Best of BS Opinion: Children of the earth, Tanwar in Trinamool, and more

The fifth National Family Health Survey highlighted yet again the wide variations in key socio-economic indicators between states and regions, “with Africa’s Sahel region and the Philippines co-existing in quite different worlds,” writes T N Ninan. These two worlds are not getting any closer. The real crisis, he points out, is that there is not enough economic growth to create jobs that could bridge that gap either.
Read it here
In other views:
Aditi Phadnis recaps the tortuous political journey of former Haryana Congressman Ashok Tanwar who has just joined the Trinamool Congress. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal wonders whether Indian advertising is ready for the metaverse. Read it here
Chintan Girish Modi reviews children’s books centred on climate change. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU