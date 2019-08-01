Best of BS Opinion: Green side of prosperity; losers in US and China fight

An explanation of how economic growth helped India to protect the tiger and an analysis of how developing nations are going to pay the price for the US-China trade war. Pallav Nayak sums up the views.

India doubled the population of its tigers in the last decade, a period of high economic growth. This proves prosperity is good for the environment. It gives the government financial resources for the environment. It makes citizens educated and aware. It enables industry to use technology that’s less polluting, writes Dhiraj Nayyar. Read more here

The US and China are flouting a key responsibility of hegemons: providing open markets for the greater good. World trade is slowing down as the two countries impose tariffs and trade restrictions on each other’s goods. Developing countries will the pay the price for this fight, writes Arvind Subramanian and Josh Felman. Read more here

Amendments to the Right to Information Act will allow the government to decide both the tenure and the terms of remuneration of information commissioners. Tenure protection lies at the heart of shielding public office.

Overturning such protection could subvert regulatory institutions, writes Somasekhar Sundaresan. Read more here

India needs the automotive sector as a growth engine. It is vital for employment and the economy through feeder industries and ancillaries. Corporate profits are down to 3 per cent of GDP in 2018 from 7.8 percent in 2008. The government must take corrective measures for the sector, writes Shyam Ponappa. Read more here

India’s financial sector face traces troubles and the balance sheet of its corporates is stressed. But depending on foreign debt to address these issues can exacerbate difficulties for India and should be avoided, says our first edit. Read more here

Structural flaws and inept implementation have hurt the government’s much-hyped crop insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. The plan to make crop insurance voluntary and remove high-premium crops from its ambit should revive the scheme, says our second edit. Read more here