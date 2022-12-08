Best of BS Opinion: Greening of GST, hard truths about soft power & more

-
In line with market expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday raised the policy repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent.
While the pace of rate increase has moderated, given the inflation conditions, the central bank is still some distance away from the terminal rate in the current cycle, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In other views:
The environmental dimension of taxes must rank high in any GST rate rationalisation exercise, writes V S Krishnan. Read here
Presidency of the G20 may offer India a chance to demonstrate its strengths. But judging from the precipitate exodus of Indians from the country of their birth these past few years, soft power cannot be considered one of them, writes Kanika Datta. Read here
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 06:30 IST
