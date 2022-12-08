JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Fixing gas prices, Delhi's pollution crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth restrictions, carbon sinks, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Emerging AI, Sebi's lost battle and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dreaming of Tiananmen, Force multiplier, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dharavi's human factors, Fighting naval battle & more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more
Best of BS Opinion: ED's expansion, Geo-engineering & climate control, more
Best of BS Opinion: Don't ignore Covid, Nepal's destiny, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Early warning for reform, a turn in the tide, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The future of Indian economy, the game is lost & more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
Hard truths about soft power
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Greening of GST, hard truths about soft power & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Rajesh Kumar 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

In line with market expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday raised the policy repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

While the pace of rate increase has moderated, given the inflation conditions, the central bank is still some distance away from the terminal rate in the current cycle, notes our lead editorial. Read here

In other views:

The environmental dimension of taxes must rank high in any GST rate rationalisation exercise, writes V S Krishnan. Read here

Presidency of the G20 may offer India a chance to demonstrate its strengths. But judging from the precipitate exodus of Indians from the country of their birth these past few years, soft power cannot be considered one of them, writes Kanika Datta. Read here

Quote of the day

“Core inflation is exhibiting stickiness.”

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.