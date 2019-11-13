Best of BS Opinion: India's trade policy, economic slowdown, and more

Prime Minister left for Brazil on Tuesday to attend the BRICS summit. India should always look for opportunities to integrate with the global economy and work to improve its competitiveness. Business Standard pieces of the day highlight some of the related issues in detail.

Former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran argues that India is at a rare moment of history when the ruling political dispensation enjoys unprecedented political capital and is led by a charismatic and ambitious leader.

These are perishable assets and must be harnessed to make difficult choices.

We urgently need an institutional reform for trade policy. We need our prime minister to directly be involved with the new institutions, writes Jayanta Roy.

Indian economy is slowing and government finances are in stress. In this context, our lead editorial notes that it is incumbent on the government to provide a clear, transparent and accurate picture of India's troubled finances to restore its lost credibility.