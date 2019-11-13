JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Medical council report is not binding
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: India's trade policy, economic slowdown, and more

Shyam Saran argues that India is at a rare moment of history when the ruling political dispensation enjoys unprecedented political capital and is led by a charismatic and ambitious leader

Rajesh Kumar 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Brazil, in New Delhi on Tuesday Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Brazil, in New Delhi on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Brazil on Tuesday to attend the BRICS summit. India should always look for opportunities to integrate with the global economy and work to improve its competitiveness. Business Standard Opinion pieces of the day highlight some of the related issues in detail.

Former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran argues that India is at a rare moment of history when the ruling political dispensation enjoys unprecedented political capital and is led by a charismatic and ambitious leader.

These are perishable assets and must be harnessed to make difficult choices. Read on…

We urgently need an institutional reform for trade policy. We need our prime minister to directly be involved with the new institutions, writes Jayanta Roy. Read here

Indian economy is slowing and government finances are in stress. In this context, our lead editorial notes that it is incumbent on the government to provide a clear, transparent and accurate picture of India’s troubled finances to restore its lost credibility. Click to read

Quote of the day

"The support price may be given for other things but please do produce oilseeds because they have a great demand in India.”

-- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
First Published: Wed, November 13 2019. 06:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU