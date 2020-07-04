JUST IN
Monumental folly
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Changing the mood, Modiji, and fiscal realities

Here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

BS Opinion | Narendra Modi | Indian Economy

Alokananda Chakraborty 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
From why the government cannot respond to the Covid-19 crisis more fully and the reasons Mr Modi must do the exact opposite of what Mrs Gandhi did in the 1970s, to why denationalisation will have no great meaning for industry — here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.

The fiscal stress caused by Covid-19 is unavoidable; but what should concern us is the fiscal regression of recent years as the economy slowed, writes TN Ninan. Read on...

An article carried in Business Standard 14 years ago made certain forecasts which have proved correct. Click here to read...

India, China, and Pakistan all want territory from another.

But it’s a pursuit doomed to fail as they can’t get it without annihilating the other, writes Shekhar Gupta. Read on...

Mr Modi must reverse the Indira Gandhi formula if only to change the mood in the country, writes TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan. Click here to read...

Prominent Communist leader Jolly Mohan Kaul who died on June 29 represented the Indian synthesis at its best, writes Sunanda K Datta-Ray. Read on...

“Era of expansionism is over, this is the era of development"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to soldiers in Ladakh
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 07:30 IST

