Best of BS Opinion: Oil on the boil, the Muslim question, and more

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet Reshuffle highlights: Amit Shah to head Ministry of Co-operation
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Modi Cabinet 2.0, with 77 ministers, is all about politics and governance
Shekhar Gupta: Yogi soars, UP sinks
Oil refiners on the margin amid rising crude prices, muted demand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first reshuffle of his Cabinet since he was re-elected in 2019 will be scrutinised not just for what it says about future political directions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its partners in the National Democratic Alliance, but also for what the prime minister’s opinions are about the effectiveness or otherwise of recent policy.
Although no big changes have been made in the big four ministries of finance, home, defence and external affairs, this reshuffle signals the government’s willingness to improve performance in key areas, says the top edit. Read it here
In other views:
With India's dependence on imported oil and gas expanding rapidly, the second edit says upstream public sector companies must be encouraged and given the necessary resources to improve their track record on exploration and production. Read it here
My column unpacks Mohan Bhagwat’s comment on Muslims. Read it here
Shankar Acharya explains why he thinks Vo Nguyen Giap of Vietnam is the greatest general of the 20th century. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU