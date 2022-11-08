Best of BS Opinion: Reservations about EWS, an extraordinary decade & more

-
Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict
How a weaker rupee will impact the Indian economy and people?
Court's verdict in Gyanvapi Mosque case today: All you need to know
SC verdict on Karnataka hijab ban today: A look at the timeline of events
Low rate regime: Why corporation tax is a hit but not personal tax?
Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for today:
The Supreme Court’s 3:2 verdict upholding the 10 per cent quota for government jobs and seats in educational institutions for economically weaker sections has opened a new dynamic in the discourse over affirmative action in India, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In other views:
The long awaited pivot away from US equities may finally be at hand, and India may benefit from this shift, notes Akash Prakash. Read here
There are reasons to believe that the RBI’s attempt before May was only to ensure that the inflation rate should not cross 6 per cent so that it did not violate the letter of the policy regime, writes Gurbachan Singh
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 06:23 IST
