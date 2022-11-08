JUST IN
Salaried jobs recover
Best of BS Opinion: Reservations about EWS, an extraordinary decade & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for today:

The Supreme Court’s 3:2 verdict upholding the 10 per cent quota for government jobs and seats in educational institutions for economically weaker sections has opened a new dynamic in the discourse over affirmative action in India, notes our lead editorial. Read here

The long awaited pivot away from US equities may finally be at hand, and India may benefit from this shift, notes Akash Prakash. Read here

There are reasons to believe that the RBI’s attempt before May was only to ensure that the inflation rate should not cross 6 per cent so that it did not violate the letter of the policy regime, writes Gurbachan Singh

“Allowing breach of the 50 per cent cap set on reservation can lead to further infractions which can result in compartmentalisation.”

-Justice S Ravindra Bhat

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 06:23 IST

