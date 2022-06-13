Best of BS Opinion: Shifting cycle, global macro in 2022/2023, and more

JUST IN
Inconvenient questions
Kanika Datta 

Changes in asset valuations are normal in cyclical terms. But the last few years have seen extreme volatility due to easy central bank policy, global supply chain issues, inflation arising from the pandemic, and the Ukraine War. Many of those problems remain, so investors should brace for further turmoil across financial markets as monetary policy normalises, the top edit says. Read it here


Ajay Shah assesses the global macro-economic challenges, focusing on four key issues. Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains why both banks and customers feel the pain in the rising interest rate regime. Read it here

Sunita Narain says talk on climate change is increasingly becoming a dialogue of the deaf between the developed and developing world. Read it here

The second edit says the government has done well to tighten advertising standards. Read it here

Quote of the Day

“As the [media coverage] goes down further, there’s a very high risk of the support from the West going down”
A Ukrainian MP

First Published: Mon, June 13 2022. 06:38 IST

