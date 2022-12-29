Best of BS Opinion: Slowdown year, Indian rupee goes digital, and more

The year 2022 marked the end of easy money, at least for now. The coming year, consequently, will witness higher interest rates and a slowing global growth.

This would affect economic outcomes in India through various channels. In the given circumstances, pushing growth will be a challenge for Indian policymakers, notes our lead editorial. Read here

Given the underperformance of the bankruptcy law, our second editorial notes that ensuring the IBC returns to time-bound performance must be a priority. Read here

In other views:

Digital rupees and fail-safe wireless connectivity should have preceded demonetisation, writes Jaimini Bhagwati. Read here

Harsh V Pant and Kartik Bommakanti argue that a significant shift away from the world’s major weapons producing region is underway, with impressive gains for China and to an extent India. Read here