Best of BS Opinion: Slowdown year, Indian rupee goes digital, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Data goes private, the Chief Twit takes over & more
Best of BS Opinion: Prompt disclosures, boosting production, and more
Rupee at 80: How top Indian companies hedged themselves for dollar
Why the rupee at 80 against the US dollar may not be bad news?
What are the implications of Rupee staying beyond 80?
The year 2022 marked the end of easy money, at least for now. The coming year, consequently, will witness higher interest rates and a slowing global growth.
This would affect economic outcomes in India through various channels. In the given circumstances, pushing growth will be a challenge for Indian policymakers, notes our lead editorial. Read here
Given the underperformance of the bankruptcy law, our second editorial notes that ensuring the IBC returns to time-bound performance must be a priority. Read here
In other views:
Digital rupees and fail-safe wireless connectivity should have preceded demonetisation, writes Jaimini Bhagwati. Read here
Harsh V Pant and Kartik Bommakanti argue that a significant shift away from the world’s major weapons producing region is underway, with impressive gains for China and to an extent India. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU