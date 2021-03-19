Best of BS Opinion: Stop the Covid wave, BJP's return to its roots & more

-
The worrying surge in Covid-19 cases could lead to a second wave if action is not taken on a war footing. This much was clear from the prime minister’s meeting on Tuesday with chief ministers. Given this, it is vital for the government to restart its campaign of spreading awareness to underline the importance of Covid-19 social protocols, and accelerate the pace of testing. At the same time, it is clear that arbitrary local lockdowns are not an effective deterrent to the spread of the virus even as supply chain disruptions are likely to impair the recovery, the first edit says. Read it here.
Other views examine the BJP’s rise in Bengal, corporate boards and water conservation:
After a long hiatus that began with the death of ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Hindutva has come full circle in West Bengal with Narendra Modi. Aakar Patel traces the BJP’s journey in the state here
R Gopalakrishnan explains why diversity of corporate boards is vital – and why managements resist it. Read it here
The second edit explains how the second phase of the government’s flagship water conservation programme Jal Shakti Abhiyan could improve water availability provided policies around distribution and pricing are rationalised. Read it here
