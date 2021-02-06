Best of BS Opinion: The power of narrative, a lost battle, and more

-
Best of BS Opinion: Farm solutions, the case for a deeper democracy & more
Best of BS Opinion: De-fanging FAANG, Modi's index of alarm, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Unicorns coming of age, Punjab's real problem & more
Best of BS Opinion: Clearing dues from govt, India's auto market & more
Best of BS Opinion: The trust deficit, cleaning up taxes, and more
India’s weakened institutions are finding it tough to come to terms with spontaneous movements. As a result, sports personalities and film stars find political engagement. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Read T N Ninan to know how narratives drive economics and politics
Shekhar Gupta: Modi govt has already lost the battle on farm laws.
It will err even more gravely if it persists with the Sikh separatism bogey
Aditi Phadnis talks of a Rahul Gandhi factor in Tamil Nadu politics
