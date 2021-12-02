Best of BS Opinion: The succession question, growth spending & more

-
Some family-owned corporate groups are reportedly attempting succession planning by setting up management trusts. Our lead editorial in this context notes that the key question that arises is whether family-owned trusts can preclude succession disputes and create clear management structures that differentiate between board-level intervention and promoter interference. Whether populated by family-members or professionals, management trusts appear to create an additional layer of opacity between ownership and management.
The Union government’s accounts for October showed that it remains in a comparatively better fiscal position. But the situation can change considerably in the remaining part of the fiscal year, notes our second editorial. Read here
The current clamour for a lower GST rate by various manufacturing industries is based on a narrow focus on the taxes on input goods, and ignores considerable taxes that are also embedded in input services and capital goods, writes VS Krishnan, former member, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. Read here
