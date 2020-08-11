Companionship that comes on four legs

Krishna is now looking old. He and his elder brother guard our private road. His brother looks far worse. Recently, my friend took a bet with me that Krishna was only five years old. To resolve the bet, we consulted the person who we knew would have the exact age of the two dogs.

He, now retired from an IT services major, told us he had been feeding the dogs for over 15 years. I won. Krishna is, in fact, 14 years old and his elder brother, 16. Most dog experts know that Indian street dogs live longer than their pampered brethren who reside in carpeted homes. There is definitely a pet ...