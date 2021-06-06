Competition law in digital platform era

The rules of football are clear even to schoolboys: Only the goalkeeper can handle the ball and that too only within the penalty area. But the goalkeeper can’t handle the ball if it comes to him directly from a team mate’s throw-in.

If a foul is committed within 12 yards of the goal, a penalty kick is given, and so on. Then, cricket suddenly becomes the fad game. In this new game, the school kids are warned that the ball can be dealt with only with their hands — anyone found kicking a cricket ball around will be fined! India’s competition laws may find ...