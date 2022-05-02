Consumer sentiments rise slowly

The slow and steady pace of recovery of consumer sentiments observed in India since January 2022 continued into April. The Index of Consumer Sentiments (ICS) rose by 3 per cent during the month. This is similar to the low single-digit increases in the index seen since January 2022.

In fact, it is a tad slower than the monthly increases of the recent past. The index had risen by 4 per cent in January, 5 per cent in February, 3.7 per cent in March and a lower 3 per cent in April. It is good to see a steady im­provement in consumer sen­timents month after month, but it is somewhat ...