Ignoring the rattle of the rupee and Rafale deal on an eight-week holiday

We all want to fly, at least metaphorically. When you’ve had it up to the gills, you need to leave it all behind and below.

Douglas Adams says, in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, that there’s a trick to flying, and it is this: “The knack lies in learning how to throw yourself at the ground and miss.” It’s a piece of advice as deliciously irrefutable as it is impossible. I’ve only ever managed to crack my head in the attempt, but recently had a glimpse of what success might feel like. The Guide doesn’t tell you this, but while ...