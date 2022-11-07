Inflation targeting in letter and spirit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is supposed to target 4 per cent inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, with a leeway of 2 percentage points, which is actually a leeway of 50 per cent (2/4 x 100). However, for the last three quarters, the actual rate has been well above the upper limit of 6 per cent. The RBI held a meeting on November 3 to draft a letter of explanation to the Government of India (GoI).