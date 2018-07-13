It is not too late for Mr Modi to take over finance portfolio & fix things

In India everyone is a macroeconomist which means everyone knows how to fix things like the fiscal deficit, the current account deficit, inflation, the exchange rate, the interest rate, and so on. But this also brings to mind something Dr Prodipto Ghosh, who was then in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), said way back in 2001.

It was at one of those quarterly macro review seminars that Shashanka Bhide – who was chief economist at the NCAER then – used to organise. The economy had been in investment doldrums since 1996 because of the election-oriented interventions of the ...