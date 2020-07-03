Modiji, change the mood

People are blaming the Modi government for the state of the economy. That’s fair enough. It’s been in charge, after all, for six years. But we must also remember that the Indian economy stumbles in style. It’s a short step for it to go from hero to zero.

This has happened once before in the 1960s when the Indian economy went into a decade-long coma. Just as it has now. Thus, in November 1962, India was defeated by the PLA in a short war in the Himalayas. Then, October 1963, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru suffered a stroke and in May 1964, he died. So till ...