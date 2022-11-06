JUST IN
The stealth bull market
Mystery of Indian-born foreign stars
Learn to draw lessons from mistakes, then share them
MSMEs hold the key to $5-trn economy
Digital currency just a stone's throw away
Imran Khan the demolisher
Gully cricket is dead, and so are its quaint rituals
The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?
A curious deal, with or without the blue tick
Data goes private: Positive for India but also a challenge for the govt
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Pollution control needs a holistic approach
The stealth bull market
Business Standard

Mystery of Indian-born foreign stars

Should we not be creating roles in India for the talented?

Topics
Rishi Sunak | Tech sector | Indians

Ajit Balakrishnan 

Follow this columnist
Ajit Balakrishnan

How many of us Indians wished some days ago we caught a glimpse of Winston Churchill turning in his grave at Saint Martin’s Churchyard in Oxfordshire, when Rishi Sunak was elected Prime Minister of Great Britain.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rishi Sunak

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 22:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.