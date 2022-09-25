JUST IN
Business Standard

Navigating the affordable housing finance market

The demand for affordable housing finance is very high, but housing finance companies have not disbursed loans up to their potential, owing to a lack of awareness among customers about such firms

Topics
Housing Finance | mortgage | India GDP

Ravi Subramanian 

Ravi Subramanian

Affordable housing is among the fastest-growing segments within consumer finance. While mortgage penetration in India is low at 11 per cent, it drops further to below 5 per cent in rural and semi-urban areas. This reflects a largely untapped affordable housing finance market worth close to Rs 30 trillion. What does it take to successfully navigate this landscape?

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 17:53 IST

