Needed: A 370 type job on the economy

The pattern is truly extraordinary. All highly successful Indian prime ministers — the two-term ones that is — have got their politics absolutely right and their economics absolutely wrong. Mr Modi is no exception, as his various aggressive political initiatives show.

The ruthless reduction of J&K to a Union Territory is the latest in a long line of such initiatives. The pattern was set by Jawaharlal Nehru. He was, in every way, a fantastic man who, even though his government didn’t have enough money to think big, always thought bigger than big and deeper than ...