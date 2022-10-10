JUST IN
What's good for Rahul Gandhi isn't necessarily good for the Congress
Tweaking IPO rules won't stop mispricing
Reimagining venture capital
Need for rules to assist imported goods valuation unclear
Use data on education loan defaults to rank courses
ONDC can be a game-changer for MSMEs
Inclusion in global bond index: Waiting for Godot?
Victory in the mirror: Has India really found its sweet spot?
Superpower no more: The fading influence of Russia
Lost fragrances from the past
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
What's good for Rahul Gandhi isn't necessarily good for the Congress
Business Standard

"No freebies": Govt, Supreme Court and Election Commission in concert

While challengers can promise the moon, the govt knows that the economic situation is tight and might even worsen before 2024. It would like to restrict the Opposition's ability to promise freebies

Topics
Supreme Court | Election Commission of India | Bharatiya Janata Party

Bharat Bhushan 

Bharat Bhushan

The growing noise in public discourse about whether freebies should be promised to the electorate suggests that the playing field is about to change for the 2024 general election. Not only the Election Commission (EC) but the Supreme Court and the government have also contributed to this debate.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 10:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.