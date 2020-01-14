Quo vadis, Modi 2.0?

“A week is a long time in politics,” Harold Wilson is supposed to have quipped on his way to victory in the 1965 British Parliamentary election, the first Labour triumph in 14 years.

If seven days are too long, seven months must surely be an aeon, or so it would seem to the rather beleaguered Narendra Modi government at the start of 2020, after its famous victory last May (a Joseph Lee 1974 cartoon titled ‘Victory …with strings’ showing Mr Wilson as Julius Caesar and fettered with ropes labelled unemployment, business confidence, opposition politics, ...