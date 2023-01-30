Road map for India as an economic superpower

The Union is far more significant for the current situation that India and the world find themselves in; a weakening global economy, lingering Covid troubles, unabated Russia-Ukraine conflict and a sticky headline inflation that is impacting growth plans. For me, the Budget is an opportunity to drive economic growth, target maintaining good fiscal health, position India as an attractive investment destination, spur private and foreign investment, streamline and align taxes, and ensure a better investment climate. This Budget will also continue the weighty task of sustaining social welfare schemes.