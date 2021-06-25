Ronaldo inspires every celebrity to be an 'undorser'

The Oxford English Dictionary actually does not recognise the word undorser. At least not so far. Because it is a word coined by me.

As a word that is the opposite, the antonym, of the word endorser. According to the dictionary, an endorser is “someone, especially a well-known person, who appears in an advertisement saying that they use and like a particular product” or “someone who makes a public statement saying that they support someone or something”. After Cristiano Ronaldo’s very public snub of Coke, the undorser will soon come to be defined as ...