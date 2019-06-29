Shekhar Gupta: When Modi's fans & foes agree he's unbeatable

Even in times so polarised that we fight over the colours of our cricket team’s kit, there is one thing both fans and critics of Narendra Modi agree on: That he is unbeatable. Now, and in any foreseeable future. First, the BJP loyalists.

They think their hold on power is now unshakeable for a quarter of a century. Broadly, that would make it about equal to the Congress rule during 1952-89, broken only by the short period between 1977 and 1979. This is only fair, they say, as the nationalist Right must have the same opportunity to mould India as the secular Left did after ...