The case for deeply negative interest rates

For those who viewed negative interest rates as a bridge too far for central banks, it might be time to think again. Right now, in the United States, the Federal Reserve — supported both implicitly and explicitly by the Treasury — is on track to backstop virtually every private, state, and city credit in the economy.

Many other governments have felt compelled to take similar steps. A once-in-a-century (we hope) crisis calls for massive government intervention, but does that have to mean dispensing with market-based allocation mechanisms? Blanket debt guarantees are a great ...