The eternally optimistic IMF

In April 2018, the International Monetary Fund projected that the world economy would grow robustly, at just above 3.9 per cent that year and into 2019. The global upswing, the Fund said, had become “broader and stronger.” That view quickly proved too rosy.

In 2018, the world economy grew only by 3.6 per cent. And in its just released update, the IMF recognizes that the ongoing slowdown will push global growth down to only 3.3 per cent in 2019. As always, the Fund blames the lower-than-forecast growth on temporary factors, the latest culprits being US-China trade tensions ...