The impact of the Covid epidemic

The current Covid epidemic has been compared with the great plague of the 14th century that led to revolutionary changes in polity, economy and society in Europe. There are some who argue that the Covid epidemic will have a similar impact globally.

This is an overstatement as the world is much better prepared in terms of health care, medical research and other resources to cope with this crisis. Yet some long-term impact, perhaps not revolutionary, will be felt in all countries. The long-term consequence of the epidemic will depend on the impact of the short-term measures taken to ...